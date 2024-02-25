Okyeame Kwame responds to appointment on Bawumia's manifesto committee

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has clarified that he has not officially been appointed to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's Manifesto Committee and emphasized his non-partisan stance.

In a press release, Okyeame Kwame stated that he has not been paid for the task and affirmed his openness to contributing to the creative industry for any political party.



Despite being named as a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Manifesto Committee for tourism, arts, and culture, Okyeame Kwame reiterated his non-partisan position and expressed his willingness to contribute to the advancement of the arts and culture industry, irrespective of political affiliations.

He thanked the Vice President and the NPP for considering his experience but emphasized his commitment to remaining non-partisan and serving the country.



