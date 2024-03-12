Okyeame Kwame reveals disheartening experience at GHAMRO

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has candidly shared his tumultuous stint at the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), shedding light on the disheartening challenges he faced during his tenure.

Reflecting on his time at GHAMRO five years ago, Okyeame Kwame expressed his dismay over the distressing atmosphere within the organization, citing a lack of proper supervision and rampant disorganization as prominent issues.



During an appearance on the United Showbiz programme broadcasted on UTV, Okyeame Kwame delved into the reasons behind his poignant sentiments regarding his time at GHAMRO.



He recounted, "I worked at GHAMRO for seven months and the experience was disheartening. Sometimes after we’ve planned for elections and the time is due, then somebody will put an injunction to disrupt the whole process. Since I left GHAMRO, It took me five years to pass by there again because I was heartbroken."



Okyeame Kwame further expressed concerns about the apparent disregard for the well-being of employees, stating, "If you work for GHAMRO wholeheartedly you may end up dying. This is because your superiors or subordinates don’t care about you so we struggle to talk about the institution on radio."

Emphasizing the urgent need for GHAMRO to prioritize the welfare of individuals in the creative arts sector, Okyeame Kwame stressed the importance of ensuring that artists receive fair compensation to enhance their livelihoods.



