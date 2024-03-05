Okyeame Kwame reveals the reason behind featuring Kofi Kinaata on 'sika'

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame, the Ghanaian musician, has shed light on his decision to collaborate with Kofi Kinaata for his latest track, 'Sika'.

Since its release on March 4, 2024, music enthusiasts have not only praised the seamless fusion of talents in the collaboration but have also been curious about why the Rap Dacta chose to team up with the Fante Rap God for this particular masterpiece.



In response to the inquiries, Okyeame Kwame expressed his longstanding desire to collaborate with Kofi Kinaata, citing profound respect for his creativity. Okyeame Kwame, who had held the Songwriter of the Year title at the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) twice, found Kofi Kinaata's three-time win transformative, altering the narrative of the accolade.



"I wanted to tap into his mind," Okyeame Kwame stated. "I called him for us to do a song together, and during the recording sessions, I realized why he is a great writer, 'the boy get common sense period'. Very intelligent, very smart, he has learnt the trick and the trade."

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Okyeame Kwame emphasized Kofi Kinaata's remarkable artistic attributes. 'Sika' aims to inspire individuals to navigate through life's challenges to achieve financial stability.



"It is who I have become currently, most of the things I do are aimed at bringing out difficult times and triumphant moments, from poverty to riches," Okyeame Kwame explained.



'Sika' presents an infectious blend of Kofi Kinaata’s unbridled lyricism and Okyeame Kwame’s carefully crafted Rhythmic African Poetry (RAP) with a melodic touch. Musically, 'Sika' embodies a fusion of drill and highlife.