Okyeame Kwame sets the record straight on Freemason membership

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has clarified his stance on being a member of the Freemason society, dispelling common misconceptions about the group.

In a recent interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM's Urban Blend, Okyeame Kwame revealed that although he is not currently a member, he has considered joining the organization after conducting thorough research.



Contrary to popular beliefs, Okyeame Kwame emphasized that the Freemason society is not "deadly and bloody" as widely perceived.



Instead, its primary objective is to foster a supportive network among members, empowering young executives to achieve prominence in their respective fields and contribute positively to society.



Okyeame Kwame's interest in joining the Freemason society stems from its perceived benefits, including networking opportunities and personal growth.

However, he is cautious and seeks a balanced understanding before making a decision. He expressed his desire to engage with a retired Freemason member to gain insight into their experiences and reasons for leaving the organization.



By sharing his perspective, Okyeame Kwame aims to dispel misconceptions surrounding the Freemason society and encourage a more informed understanding of its purpose and values.



His thoughtful approach serves as a testament to the importance of critical thinking and thorough research before making judgments or decisions.



