Okyeame Kwame sheds light on substance abuse among Ghanaian artists

Okyeame Kwame

Renowned Ghanaian Hiplife artist, Okyeame Kwame, has delved into the root causes of substance abuse within the creative community.

During an interview on Joy Prime, Okyeame Kwame suggested that many artists turn to drugs as a way to avoid confronting their problems head-on.



He explained, "Creatives often use drugs, alcohol, or engage in activities like sex to escape critical thinking about their issues."



Highlighting the brain's tendency to amplify problems during moments of silence, Okyeame Kwame emphasized the urge to distract oneself from troubling thoughts.



He elaborated, "When you sit quietly, all your life's problems rush into your mind. People resort to movies, books, or substances to divert their attention."

Reflecting on his personal struggle with depression, Okyeame Kwame shared how a year of meditation helped him cope and develop his successful "Made in Ghana" album.



"I chose meditation over destructive behaviors. Instead of becoming addicted to fill the void, I sat in silence for a year, disconnected from everything," he revealed.



Encouraging fellow artists to embrace introspection, Okyeame Kwame urged, "Rather than numbing pain with addiction, welcome the solutions that emerge from deep contemplation."