Okyeame Kwame thrilled over TGMA nominations after 26 years in music

After 26 years in the music industry, Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has expressed elation at his nomination for this year's Telecel Ghana Music Award (TGMA), seeing it as a testament to the appreciation of his art by Ghanaians.

Okyeame Kwame's journey with the Ghana Music Awards dates back to 1999-2000 when he received his first nomination as part of the Akyeame group, clinching the prestigious Hiplife Song of the Year award, marking a historic milestone for the genre.



Reflecting on his longevity and relevance in the industry, Okyeame Kwame attributes his success to being a conduit for music and art that positively impacts lives, allowing him to remain detached from his creations and embrace criticism for further growth.



His versatility extends beyond music, with various extensions of the OK brand spanning development, fashion, health, business, academia, and family life, contributing to his resonance in the market.

Central to his success is the quality-driven nature of his music and his unwavering passion for his craft, allowing audiences to feel the authenticity and sincerity in his work, thereby creating a profound connection.



Okyeame Kwame's recent nomination at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards for his track "Insha Allah" featuring King Paluta in the Hiplife Song of the Year category further solidifies his enduring impact on the Ghanaian music scene.