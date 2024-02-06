Okyeame Kwame urges creatives to shield against public criticism

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has called upon fellow creatives to fortify themselves against public criticism, stressing the importance of mental resilience in navigating the challenges of showbiz.

In a candid discussion on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Kwame emphasised that entering the entertainment industry inherently exposes individuals to public scrutiny. However, he asserted that individuals have the power to determine the impact of external opinions on their well-being.



"Building mental resilience is crucial," Kwame stated. He underscored the need for individuals to recognize that public attention operates independently of personal timelines and aspirations. He urged creatives to remain focused on their goals amidst external pressures and distractions, stating the significance of self-awareness and moderation in lifestyle choices.



Addressing the role of the media and industry stakeholders, Kwame highlighted the duty to safeguard the mental health of celebrities. He condemned the sensationalization of stories for clickbait, citing the adverse effects such practices can have on the mental well-being and public perception of artists.

Kwame's remarks shed light on the vulnerability of artists to media misrepresentation and the detrimental impact it can have on their personal and professional lives.



He further urged for a more empathetic approach from the media and the public.