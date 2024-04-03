Olive The Boy petitions TGMA for additional award categories

Olive The Boy

Afrobeats musician Olive The Boy has voiced concerns over his nominations for the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards, pushing for inclusion in additional categories.

While receiving three nominations, including Best New Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Afrobeats Song of the Year, the 'Goodsin' crooner expressed belief in his eligibility for two more categories.



In an interview on TV3, Olive The Boy revealed his management's petition to the scheme to consider him for Album/EP of the Year and Best Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.



Stressing the significance of his EP 'Goodsin' and his prowess in the Afrobeats genre, Olive The Boy emphasized the need for recognition in these additional categories.

Robert Klah, Charterhouse's Public Relations Officer, encouraged artists with nomination concerns to seek clarification, assuring support for necessary corrections and clarifications.



Echoing Olive The Boy's sentiments, other artists like Amerado have also appealed to the awards' organizers, seeking clarification on nomination decisions, such as Amerado's song 'Kweku Ananse' not being nominated for Most Popular Song of the Year.