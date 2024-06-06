Olivetheboy – ‘Goodsin’ hitmaker reveals ‘I’m cool’ losing to King Paluta; ‘I’m well beyond new artiste tag’

Olive The Boy

Source: Classfmonline

Olivetheboy, famous for his hit "Goodsin," discussed losing the Best New Artiste award to King Paluta at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, he expressed being unfazed, acknowledging the award process involves various criteria beyond numbers and voting.



He praised King Paluta and even revealed "Aseda" as his favorite song by him.

Despite losing, Olivetheboy applauded King Paluta's performance at the awards ceremony and emphasized supporting fellow artists without resentment.



He also indicated moving beyond the new artiste category, focusing on promoting his current track "Home Alone" from his album "Avana."



