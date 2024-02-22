Omah Lay ignites social media frenzy with sensational dance with female fan

Omah Lay on stage with female fan

Nigerian artist, Omah Lay, has sparked a frenzy on social media with a captivating dance he shared with a female fan during his recent concert in London.

In videos circulating online, Omah Lay could be seen mesmerizing the crowd with his hit track ‘So So’ from his acclaimed 2022 'Boy Alone' album.



Amidst his performance, the singer spotted a fervent female fan grooving along with her partner in the front row. Omah Lay, seizing the moment, gestured towards the fan, beckoning her onto the stage, stating, “let her come up.”



With sheer elation, the young woman, aided by her boyfriend, ascended the stage. What unfolded next was a sultry spectacle that left the audience spellbound. A curtain veiled part of the stage, while a spotlight cast their silhouettes, showcasing their intimate choreography, a display that left many in awe.



The mesmerizing dance endured for over two minutes, captivating the audience's attention.

The lady's boyfriend, visibly taken aback, shook his head as his girlfriend shared the stage with her favorite artist. In subsequent videos, he was seen departing the concert venue alone, evoking empathy and amusement among viewers.





Nigerian Artist Omah Lay has more than a good time with fan on stage ???????? pic.twitter.com/gB9Q5iW48x — CrazyTiktokVideos (@CrazyTiktokVids) February 22, 2024

The incident has ignited varied reactions from the public, with some opining that the performance ventured into contentious territory.