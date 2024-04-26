Omar Sherrif Captan advocates for improved theatre sets

Omar Sherif Captan

Ghanaian actor Omar Sherrif Captan has joined the chorus calling for enhancements in Ghana's theatrical landscape. While acknowledging a surge in theatre interest, Captan emphasized the need for better production sets, citing deficiencies in current offerings.

"We still have a long way to go in terms of our sets," he remarked, stressing the importance of authentic props and costumes to elevate performances.



Speaking during the press launch of Latif Abubakar's latest play, 'The Licence,' Captan expressed enthusiasm for his role in the adaptation of Italian novelist Luigi Pirandello's work.



The play delves into themes of bureaucracy, absurdity, and individual resistance against oppressive systems, promising a thought-provoking experience for audiences.



Captan, a cast member in the Afrocentric rendition of 'The Licence,' highlighted the importance of realism on stage, advocating for the availability of diverse props to enhance the theatrical experience.

The adaptation, spearheaded by Captan and the team at Globe Productions Limited, is set to debut at the Accra International Conference Center on May 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2024.



With a focus on authenticity and creativity, Captan's advocacy underscores the significance of quality production elements in enriching the theatrical landscape of Ghana.



As the country's theatre scene continues to evolve, stakeholders like Captan play a crucial role in driving innovation and excellence in the performing arts.