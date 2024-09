Despite these shifts, BBC remains the top single news source.

Source: BBC

For the first time, online news usage in the UK has surpassed television, with 71% of people using online sources compared to 70% for TV.

Social media news consumption increased to 52%, especially among younger users.



YouTube saw the biggest rise, while traditional newspapers and TV news saw declines.

Despite these shifts, BBC remains the top single news source.



