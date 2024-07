Stonebwoy

Source: Mynewsgh

Stonebwoy, the 2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year, recalled discovering his musical talent in childhood, asserting music chose him. Speaking on France 24 TV, he emphasized combining words, sound, and power to create music as a spiritual message for global impact.





