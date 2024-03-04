Opambour faces accusations, retaliates with curses

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has found himself embroiled in controversy after a woman named Mary accused him of misconduct.

In a video that circulated online, Mary alleged that Opambour had molested her, claiming he took advantage of her during her visit to his church.



She further accused him of inappropriate behavior and insulted him for his purported involvement in the death of actress Bernice Asare's daughter.



In response to the video, Opambour reacted angrily, raining heavy curses upon Mary and her entire lineage. He cursed them with afflictions such as incurable illnesses, citing their disrespect and accusations against him.

The incident has sparked discussions regarding both Opambour's conduct and the ongoing controversy surrounding Bernice Asare's daughter's death.



