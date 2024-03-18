Opanka asserts his rap supremacy with latest release 'Wavy'

Opanka

Returning to the rap scene after a hiatus, Opanka asserts his dominance with his latest track, 'Wavy', produced by Kicksbeats. Despite not releasing music for some time, Opanka boldly claims his position as the best Ghanaian rapper, challenging his competitors to step aside.

In his new song, released on January 12, Opanka showcases his trademark confidence, rapping about his contributions to Ghanaian rap and lamenting the lack of recognition from newer artists.



"Why should someone tell you that Opanka is the best? You should know that he is. Check my flow and my punchlines. When I spit, it is fire and I am always on top of my game," he asserts on 'Wavy'.



Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Opanka revealed that 'Wavy' is just a taste of what's to come from his upcoming EP, set to drop later. He emphasized that the song serves as a reminder to fellow rappers to acknowledge his continued relevance and talent.



"While it's been a while since I dropped a hit, I want to remind my peers that Opanka is still here and operating at his best. Tracks like 'Popping' featuring Kwaw Kese, 'Tie Tie,' 'Wo,' 'Hold On,' and 'Trying Times' showcase my rap prowess," he stated.

Discussing the delay in releasing his EP, Opanka shared that the passing of his elder sister last month prompted him to postpone the project temporarily.



A decade ago, Opanka gained significant attention with hits like "Tie Tie" and "Popping," the latter earning him a nomination for Best Collaboration of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2014.



With 'Wavy', Opanka aims to reignite discussions about his status as the "Best Rapper," setting the stage for his anticipated EP release.