Osebo to launch collections on January 12

Osebo

Source: MET TV

Ghanaian fashion icon, Richard Brown, affectionately called Osebo is set to launch his collections under his name.

The exclusive collections are made of slippers, sandals, shoes, and clothes among others.



This unveiling slated for 5pm on January 12, 2024, at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra is set to usher the fashionista into the next phase of his fashion journey.



Osebo revealed to a section of the media during a brief interaction on Thursday that the time has come for him to take on the world and show his fashion prowess, and extend his tentacles to create more job employment as well as other opportunities for the youth.



He noted that the journey to this phase of his brand has taken time and patience to build such a brand for himself.

According to him, his Spiritual Father, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo named him Osebo (Tiger), who is arguably the King of the jungle.



Osebo further revealed that the name helped and propelled him to this heights in life.



Against this backdrop, he encouraged the youth not to give up in their journey of life, adding that regardless of the difficulties, with determination to succeed, coupled with hard work every dream is achievable.