Oseikrom Sikanii confident of sweeping all nominations at TGMA

Oseikrom Sikanii

Kumasi-based artist, Oseikrom Sikanii, has expressed confidence in his ability to secure victory in all the categories he has been nominated for at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking with Nana Ama Mcbrown on Accra-based Onua FM, Oseikrom Sikanii emphasized his belief that the nominations he received are rightfully his due to his dedication and hard work.



"I firmly believe that every category I've been nominated for at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards rightfully belongs to me. I am confident that I will emerge victorious in each of these categories because I have worked tirelessly to earn them. Music isn't just a passion for me; it's my destiny," he affirmed.

Oseikrom Sikanii has earned nominations for Best New Artist and Collaboration of the Year, reflecting his growing influence in the music industry.



His optimism is grounded in a strong work ethic and determination to make a lasting mark in the music scene.