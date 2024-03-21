Oseikrom Sikanii makes bold fashion move, joins unapologetic family

Oseikrom Sikanii

Ghanaian sensation Oseikrom Sikanii is making waves not just in music but also in the fashion scene as he announced his collaboration with the dynamic clothing brand, Unapologetic NM.

Renowned for his unapologetic demeanor in the music industry, Oseikrom Sikanii is now venturing into fashion with Unapologetic NM, a brand known for celebrating confidence and individuality.



"Joining Unapologetic NM is a natural progression for me. I've always believed in embracing who you are and owning it, whether it's through music or fashion," says Oseikrom Sikanii.



With a diverse range of stylish apparel, from boxer briefs to hoodies, Unapologetic NM has gained popularity for its authenticity and boldness, with endorsements from top celebrities like Shatta Wale, Kelvyn Boy, Yaw Tog, and Mr Drew.

As the newest face of Unapologetic NM, Oseikrom Sikanii embodies the brand's ethos of boldness and self-expression. His partnership with the brand is set to redefine fashion in Ghana and beyond.



"I'm excited to bring my unique style and energy to Unapologetic NM. Together, we'll make a statement that resonates with the modern, confident individual," Oseikrom Sikanii adds.



Fans can anticipate groundbreaking collaborations and boundary-pushing designs as Oseikrom Sikanii embraces his role within the Unapologetic family, promising to leave an unforgettable mark on the world of fashion.