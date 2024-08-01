Osofo Kyiri Abosom cautioned over the claim of the non-existence of Heaven and Hell

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran producer Buddy RoRo has countered pastor Osofo Kyiri Abosom's claim that heaven and hell do not exist. RoRo, speaking to Amansan Krakye, asserts that his beliefs and observations affirm the existence of both, urging that accepting Christ is crucial for eternal salvation, warning that it may be too late after death.





