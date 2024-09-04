Otumfuo is not mightier and powerful than me, don’t compare us— Dormaahene warns

Dormaahene has controversially claimed that he is more powerful than Asantehene

A public feud has erupted between two leading Ghanaian traditional leaders: Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dormaahene has controversially claimed that he is more powerful than Asantehene, calling him the “smallest chief” in terms of land and assets.



This statement has caused a stir nationwide, with mixed reactions from the public.



Some support Dormaahene's boldness, while others urge respect for traditional hierarchies. The Asantehene's office has not yet responded.

This dispute highlights ongoing debates about the role and influence of traditional leaders in Ghana.



