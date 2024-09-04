Entertainment

Otumfuo is not mightier and powerful than me, don’t compare us— Dormaahene warns

OtumdormaaScreenshot 2024 09 04 161036.png Dormaahene has controversially claimed that he is more powerful than Asantehene

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: ghlagatin.net

A public feud has erupted between two leading Ghanaian traditional leaders: Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dormaahene has controversially claimed that he is more powerful than Asantehene, calling him the “smallest chief” in terms of land and assets.

This statement has caused a stir nationwide, with mixed reactions from the public.

Some support Dormaahene's boldness, while others urge respect for traditional hierarchies. The Asantehene's office has not yet responded.

This dispute highlights ongoing debates about the role and influence of traditional leaders in Ghana.



Source: ghlagatin.net