Kofi Kinaata

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian highlife artist Kofi Kinaata received praise from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Ghana Bar Association's General Conference.

The Asantehene highlighted Kinaata's song lyrics to emphasize Ghana's value and wisdom.

Kinaata, honored, shared his excitement on social media, with peers expressing their support.



Read full article