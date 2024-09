Kofi Kinaata

Source: Mynewsgh

Musician Kofi Kinaata has praised Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for mentioning him during a speech at the Ghana Bar Association conference.

Kinaata noted a significant boost in his social media metrics, streams, and views since the mention.

The King highlighted Kinaata's work as an example of Ghanaian excellence.



Read full article