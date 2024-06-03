“Our deeds are speaking volumes” – Stonebwoy on AOTY award

Stonebwoy

Source: 3news

Reggae Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy, a two-time Artiste of the Year winner, expressed gratitude to fans after winning the prestigious award again on June 1.

He thanked supporters for their unwavering backing, highlighting the award as a testament to his hard work.



Prior to the ceremony, debates raged among netizens over potential winners, with Stonebwoy's fans rallying behind him.

His tweet emphasized the award's significance, representing the struggles and triumphs of life's journey.



Stonebwoy's victory, his second Artiste of the Year accolade, capped a stellar night where he clinched a total of six awards, showcasing his remarkable talent and cementing his status as one of Africa's finest musicians.



