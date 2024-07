Keche

Source: 3news

Keche resolved their feud with Kuami Eugene over 'No Dulling' in a TV3 interview, confirming reconciliation.

Eugene claimed sole authorship of the song, disputed by Keche who credited their member Andrew.



Despite conflicting claims, Eugene expressed openness to future collaborations.

Keche also discussed a smooth collaboration with King Paluta on 'My Father'.



