Papa Yaw Ataamle signs deal with KS Electricals

Papa Yaw Ataamle

Popular Ghanaian comedian Alexander Anokye Safo a.k.a Papa Yaw Ataamle has secured a lucrative deal with KS Electricals, a leading electrical services provider in Ghana.

The comedian, known for his hilarious sketches and stand-up performances, announced the partnership on his social media platforms to the delight of his fans.



The deal, which is reportedly worth a significant amount, will see Papa Yaw Ataamle become the brand ambassador for KS Electricals, promoting their services and products through various marketing campaigns and appearances.



The comedian expressed his excitement at the partnership, stating that he is looking forward to working with the company and bringing his unique brand of humor to their audience.



KS Electricals, known for their high-quality electrical services and products, saw the partnership with Papa Yaw Ataamle as an opportunity to reach a wider audience and enhance their brand awareness.

This collaboration between the comedian and KS Electricals is a testament to the increasing trend of companies partnering with popular influencers and comedians to enhance their brand visibility and engage with a younger demographic.



It also highlights the comedian's growing influence in the entertainment industry and his ability to leverage his unique persona for commercial opportunities.



The comedian who is prepared to having his third comedy special in the coming months is ready to serve something unique to comedy lovers and calling on stakeholders to help bring his dream to fruition.



Papa Yaw Ataamle is a brand many comedy lovers can relate, despite spending four (4) years in the industry, has achieved many successes ticking him as the next big thing to look out for in the coming years.