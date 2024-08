Rudeboy

Source: Tigpost

Paul Okoye, of P-Square fame, recently sparked social media discussion with his strict requirements for aspiring artists.

Paul Okoye, of P-Square fame, recently sparked social media discussion with his strict requirements for aspiring artists. In a live video, he stated that applicants must own land, have parental approval, and adhere to a no-smoking policy, with a N10 million fine for violations.





Read full article