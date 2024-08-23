Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah releases new single “I Love You” produced by Morris Babyface.

IMG 20240823 WA0002 Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Pastor Yaw Boakye Danquah, a distinguished gospel artist and pastor, has unveiled his latest single, “I Love You,” produced by the renowned Music producer, Morris Babyface. This release marks a significant addition to the current gospel songs that is transforming and changing lives, blending profound spiritual messages from the Bible.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live