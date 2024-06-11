Pastor warns fellows against crafty women, argues sex with serial abortion patients can never be rape

Pastor Leonard Allotey

Source: Classfmonline

Pastor Leonard Allotey shared his experience of being falsely accused of rape, cautioning pastors about potential sexual traps set by female church attendees.

He warned against offering shelter to women who might use it as an opportunity for false accusations.



Allotey emphasized the dangers of men and women sharing sleeping quarters, likening it to fire meeting fire.

He stressed his sense of responsibility in dealing with such situations privately.



Allotey recounted being falsely accused and questioned the concept of rape in today's society, particularly when involving individuals with a history of multiple abortions and unrestrained sexual behavior.



Read full article