Patapaa: One Corner hitmaker announces management update

Patapaa

Source: Classfmonline

Singer Patapaa is now managed by One Corner Management and AfriMediax, with Abdul M. Abass as the new manager. This was announced on August 19, 2024. Patapaa is currently on a media tour in Nigeria and is working on local and international projects, including the Gospel song "[John] 10:30."





