Patapaa denies accusing Nana Acheampong of song theft

Patapaa

Swedru-based Hiplife artist Patapaa, known for his hit "One Corner," has dismissed rumors alleging that he accused Highlife legend Nana Acheampong of stealing his song.

Nana Acheampong recently released a new single titled ‘Woye Nyame’, a gospel-inspired highlife track featuring Hiplife star Fameye.



Patapaa, in an interview with GhanaWeekend, clarified the situation, stating, "I made my own version of the song because it's very nice. Nana Acheampong is a legend… Why would he steal my song?... I simply enjoyed the music and wanted to celebrate the return of this legendary musician."

Patapaa gained fame with his debut single "One Corner" in 2017, which was nominated for Most Popular Song of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Additionally, he was featured on the 2018 African international hit "Akwaaba" by renowned Ghanaian producer Guiltybeatz, alongside Mr Eazi and Pappy Kojo.