Peaky Blinders film starring Cillian Murphy confirmed

Source: BBC

Netflix announces a Peaky Blinders film starring Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby.

Murphy will also co-produce the film, expressing excitement to collaborate again with the show's creator and director.



Fans eagerly anticipate the explosive continuation of the Birmingham gangster saga, known for its gripping storytelling and acclaimed performances.



The film promises to deliver the same intensity as the series, with writer Steven Knight vowing "no holds barred" action.

Murphy's recent Oscar win further solidifies his status as a formidable actor, marking a significant milestone in his career.



Production is set to begin later this year, stirring anticipation among audiences worldwide.



