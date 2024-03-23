People can't repent from being gay - Pappy Kojo

Pappy Kojo

Pappy Kojo has spoken out in favor of LGBTQ+ rights, asserting that one cannot repent from being gay as it is inherent to one's identity.

In a recent appearance on the “If More, Let’s Divide” podcast, Pappy Kojo revealed that his perspective on various issues, including homosexuality, has evolved over time and through personal experiences.



Reflecting on his time in Italy, Pappy Kojo recounted an encounter with a gay colleague, which challenged his preconceived notions shaped by his Christian upbringing. He emphasized the humanity of gay individuals, stating, "They’re just who they are and it just didn’t make sense to me.”



Regarding religious teachings, Pappy Kojo noted the contradiction between his former Christian beliefs and his acceptance of homosexuality, highlighting passages from the Old Testament that condemn homosexuality.



Defending the LGBTQ+ community, Pappy Kojo emphasized that one's sexual orientation is intrinsic and cannot be changed through repentance, drawing a parallel to heterosexual identity.

His remarks come amidst the recent passage of the anti-LGBT+ bill by Ghana’s parliament, which seeks to criminalize homosexual activity, with potential penalties of up to 5 years in prison.



However, the bill has faced condemnation from human rights organizations and international bodies, denouncing it as regressive and violative of basic human rights.



The fate of the bill now rests on the president's decision regarding its assent.