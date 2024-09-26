Perpetual Didier clears the air on rumored affair with Producer Dave Joy

Perpetual Didier

Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel artist Perpetual Didier dismissed rumors of a romantic relationship with producer Dave Joy, emphasizing their connection is strictly professional. In an interview, she expressed disappointment in fellow musicians for not attending her brother’s funeral, highlighting Joy as her only support after his tragic death linked to police brutality.





