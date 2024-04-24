Philipa Baafi achieves first class at age 40

Philipa Baafi

Renowned gospel artist Philipa Baafi has shared her remarkable journey of academic success, achieving a first-class honor in Physician Assistant studies at the age of 40 despite facing significant personal challenges.

Philipa, who lost her parents early in life, encountered obstacles but remained steadfast in her educational pursuits. Excelling in Senior High School, she was unable to continue her education immediately afterward due to circumstances.



However, her passion for medicine never waned.



With unwavering determination and divine support, Philipa returned to education later in life, earning accolades for her outstanding achievement despite being over 40.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I lost my parents while I was in primary school. Despite being a brilliant student, life was tough for me. Besides my music calling, I was passionate about becoming a medical professional."



Philipa's husband, Dr. Kwame Karikari, explained her absence from the music scene, noting her focus on academics to maintain relevance in both fields. After completing her studies, she has made a triumphant return to music, showcasing her resilience and talent once again.



Dr. Karikari emphasized that his wife, Philipa Baafi, has officially re-entered the music industry after her hiatus, signaling an exciting comeback for the beloved artist.