Play Ghana Agenda: Ghana Music Awards USA pledges support

Dennis Boafo (Don)

Source: Ghana Music Awards USA

Since the reiteration of the agenda to play more Ghanaian music, a lot of people have thrown their support behind the move.

The latest among them are the organisers of the Ghana Music Awards USA, an award scheme that promotes Ghanaian music consumed in the United States of America.



According to the founder of the awards, Dennis Boafo, the call to play more Ghanaian music in Ghana is in tandem with his core mission for the awards scheme.



“That is a good agenda. We can only put Ghana music on the map when we put what is ours first. That is one of the main objectives of the Ghana Music Awards USA,” he noted.



Don as he is affectionately known, added that, since the inception of the Ghana Music Awards USA, the scheme has given Ghanaian music some prominence in the states.



“Apart from making Ghanaians in the US proud of Ghanaian music, we are also able to introduce our music to other nationals,” he added.

He however noted that he is not against playing songs from other countries but special attention should be given to Ghanaian music.



In the meantime, preparations are seriously underway for this year’s edition of the awards which will be in its 5th year.



A press soirée for the 2024 edition of the scheme will be held on January 18, 2024, at the Soho Restaurant, Airport - Accra, Ghana.



This will be a platform to engage with the media and music stakeholders on what to do to improve on the scheme and to announce plans for the 5th edition.