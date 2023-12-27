PlayGhana: Dada Hafco endorses the agenda

Highlife musician, Dada Hafco, has endorsed the #PlayGhana agenda which he believes is one of the ways the country can promote its musicians.

The #PlayGhana agenda is a new development that encourages Ghanaian Disc Jockeys (DJs) to play only Ghanaian songs at events as the world heads to Ghana for 'December in GH' so to give an uplift to Ghanaian artistes and the music industry.



This new development has been backed by some Ghanaian celebrities including Dada Hafco. He said other countries like Nigeria are pursuing such a goal, hence, Ghana can also make it happen.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Abrantepa, he said: “Unfortunately for Ghana, Ghana is one of the only few countries where anytime a Ghanaian rises to speak for Ghanaians, Ghanaians come to oppose. When you go to foreign countries, and you are championing an agenda, everybody seems to be in accord with it.



"For me, I support what they did and I believe that it was for a good cause. In the world today, everybody is trying to sell what they produce. When it comes to music, what is the Ghanaian identity, what is the Ghanaian sound? We do not have any because our space has been saturated by a lot of foreign content”.



“A lot of people are thinking about their stomachs individually but it is not about you and me, it is about the collective. We can’t represent Ghana with two top artistes, we need to have a collective, like a system so that when we call Ghanaian artistes, we can bring about a hundred. I think it is a very good idea and we need to support it”.

However, the Highlife musician outlined some reasons why Ghana is dominated by a lot of foreign content than its products.



He said: "When you listen to our airwaves, so much foreign content is going on simply because GHAMRO doesn’t work properly, radios do not have managers anymore.



"For that agenda to work, we need to appeal to the people and tell them that foreigners are coming to the country so we need to show them what we have. I think it is a good cause and we should champion it. Eventually, we should find the laws and activate the laws, take them to parliament, and make them legal”.



Hafco has recently released a song titled 'Puupuu' and is urging the public to be cautious about succumbing to the allure of ostentatious lifestyles depicted on social media. He emphasizes that these images may be misleading and could exert unnecessary pressure on individuals who give them undue attention.



Watch the interview below:









ED/NOQ