Playwright Latif Abubakar storms Spain with ‘5hrs with Mario’ Afrocentric play

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Ghanaian playwright Latif Abubakar and Globe Productions are taking their Afrocentric adaptation of Miguel Delibes’ *Five Hours with Mario* to Spain on September 11, 2024. Featuring actress Naa Ashorkor, the play, 75% sold out, explores themes of humanity through Ghanaian culture and aims to strengthen Spain-Ghana cultural ties.
