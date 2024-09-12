Entertainment

Playwright Latif Abubakar storms Spain with ‘5hrs with Mario’ Afrocentric play

Latif Abubakar Latif Abubakar

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian playwright Latif Abubakar and Globe Productions are taking their Afrocentric adaptation of Miguel Delibes’ *Five Hours with Mario* to Spain on September 11, 2024.

Ghanaian playwright Latif Abubakar and Globe Productions are taking their Afrocentric adaptation of Miguel Delibes’ *Five Hours with Mario* to Spain on September 11, 2024. Featuring actress Naa Ashorkor, the play, 75% sold out, explores themes of humanity through Ghanaian culture and aims to strengthen Spain-Ghana cultural ties.



Source: 3news