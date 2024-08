A still from Pokémon 3

Source: BBC

Rachael Lillis, a renowned Pokémon voice actress known for voicing Misty and Jessie, has died of breast cancer at 46. Her death was announced by Veronica Taylor, who praised her talent and impact. Lillis, who voiced Pokémon characters in TV, films, and games, battled cancer with gratitude for the support she received.





