Portable appeals for forgiveness amid naira abuse crackdown

Portable

Singer Portable has publicly appealed for leniency from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amidst increased scrutiny of celebrities for alleged Naira abuse, following the conviction of Bobrisky.

In a heartfelt Instagram live session, Portable expressed regret and asked for forgiveness if the EFCC possesses videos of him spraying money. He vowed not to repeat such actions and highlighted his charitable endeavors, encouraging supporters to opt for bank transfers instead of currency spraying.



Portable's plea gained significant attention following the arraignment of Instagram personality Cubana Chief Priest under the Central Bank Act of 2007, amidst the EFCC's ongoing efforts to prosecute celebrities for currency-related offenses.

The EFCC reiterated its commitment to enforcing laws against Naira abuse, emphasizing that no one would be exempt from accountability. This statement followed Bobrisky's conviction, which saw the controversial figure sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine, serving as a deterrent against future violations.