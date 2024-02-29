Prince David Osei endorses Bawumia for Ghana's presidency

Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has voiced his strong support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasizing his significant contributions and potential as a presidential candidate.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning programme, Ayekoo Ayekoo, Osei highlighted Dr. Bawumia's legacy, urging voters to consider his capabilities.



Osei hailed Dr. Bawumia as "one of the most prolific vice presidents we’ve ever had," contrasting him with predecessors who, in his view, lacked impactful initiatives.



He specifically mentioned the digitalization initiatives spearheaded by Dr. Bawumia, such as the National Identification Authority's Ghana Card, which he described as a landmark achievement in combating crime.



The actor emphasized the convenience brought about by technological advancements, including interoperability in mobile money services and the streamlined process of acquiring passports.

He also commended innovations in the health sector, such as drone technology for medicine delivery.



Asserting Dr. Bawumia's potential as Ghana's leader, Osei suggested that if the vice president could achieve such milestones in his current role, his presidency could bring even greater progress. He urged voters to consider Dr. Bawumia's track record and capabilities when making their decision.



Osei's endorsement of Dr. Bawumia comes amidst Ghana's political landscape gearing up for the upcoming presidential elections. The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeks to break the traditional eight-year cycle, with Dr. Bawumia as a potential candidate. Meanwhile, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is led by former President John Dramani Mahama.