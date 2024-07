Prince David urges celebrities to get involved in politics

Prince David Osei

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei advocates for celebrity involvement in politics, stressing their responsibility to contribute positively to societal discussions. Known for supporting Ghana's ruling NPP, Osei emphasizes the need for respectful discourse and active participation in decision-making, urging fellow celebrities to use their influence for societal betterment.





