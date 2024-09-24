Prince Harry says harms of social media have created an ‘epidemic’ for today’s youth

Prince Harry

Source: Apnews

Prince Harry addressed the Clinton Global Initiative, highlighting an "epidemic" of anxiety and depression among youth due to negative online experiences.

He criticized social media's addictive nature and called for corporate accountability.



His Archewell Foundation supports parents impacted by online harms and aims to prioritize child safety globally.

https://ameyawdebrah.com/prince-harry-says-harms-of-social-media-have-created-an-epidemic-for-todays-youth/



