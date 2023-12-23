Prince Kofi Amoabeng spotted at the gym

Ghanaian businessman, Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the former military officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, was spotted at the gym, and he advised Ghanaians to always stay fit.

In a Twitter post shared by the former military officer, Prince Kofi Amoabeng was seen displaying his muscles and dancing to the tune of a song after a workout.



The 71-year-old businessman advised Ghanaians not to see their ages as setbacks in achieving their goals.



He captioned the video: “You shouldn't put an age limit on your dreams. Allow God to use you at any age; just make sure you stay FIT. I believe that is what God expects from us. Have a great weekend. Merry Christmas. #71+ younger,” he said.



Popularly known as a former military officer, Prince Kofi Amoabeng gained traction as the co-founder of UK Bank, which collapsed amidst Ghana’s banking crisis.



In 2020, Kofi Amoabeng was accused of embezzling GHC59.9 million from UT Bank. He was later arrested but was fortunate to be released on bail.

Aside from being a businessman, he is also known for writing the books, “The UT Story: Humble Beginnings," and “The UT Story: Building A Winning Team.”



Watch as Prince Amoabeng teases Ghanaians with his body below:





You shouldn't put age limit on your dreams.Allow God to use you at any age,just make sure you stay FIT, I believe that is what God expects from us.Have a great weekend.Merry Christmas ????#71+ younger ????????#fitnessmotivation #PK_amoabengLeadershipFoundation #Revolutionising_Mindsets pic.twitter.com/qo36oWjvBb — Prince Kofi Amoabeng (@PrinceKAmoabeng) December 23, 2023

