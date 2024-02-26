Production begins for LilWin's movie 'A Country Called Ghana' with star-studded cast

Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, Charles Awurum

Filming has commenced for Ghanaian actor Lil Win's much-anticipated movie, 'A Country Called Ghana'.

Taking to social media, the Kumawood actor offered fans a sneak peek into the shoot unfolding in a rural town in the Ashanti Region.



In a revealing video, Nollywood luminaries Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awurum were seen donning costumes on set, adding star power to the production.



"These are exciting times. A very big movie is coming," LilWin enthusiastically captioned the post.





