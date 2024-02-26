Production begins for LilWin's movie 'A Country Called Ghana' with star-studded cast

Menu ›
Mon, 26 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Filming has commenced for Ghanaian actor Lil Win's much-anticipated movie, 'A Country Called Ghana'.
Taking to social media, the Kumawood actor offered fans a sneak peek into the shoot unfolding in a rural town in the Ashanti Region.
In a revealing video, Nollywood luminaries Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awurum were seen donning costumes on set, adding star power to the production.
"These are exciting times. A very big movie is coming," LilWin enthusiastically captioned the post.
A very big movie coming soonPosted by Lil Win on Friday, February 23, 2024
LilWin has emphasized that the project marks a collaborative effort between Ghanaian and Nigerian actors, aiming to reignite the passion for Ghanaian cinema.
Directed by Frank Fii Gharbin and produced by Kwadwo Nkansah, 'A Country Called Ghana' promises to be a cinematic treat, showcasing the talents of both Ghanaian and Nigerian stars.
