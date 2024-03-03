Prophet Fire Oja responds to leaked audio and admits to having multiple girlfriends

Prophet Fire Oja

Prophet Fire Oja, a well-known church leader, has addressed the circulation of a leaked audio chat purportedly between him and his alleged girlfriend on social media.

The audio, released by TikToker Pretty Lady, reportedly featured the girlfriend expressing dissatisfaction with their relationship due to alleged infidelity.



Responding to the viral audio during a Facebook Live session, Prophet Fire Oja asserted his love for his actual girlfriend and denied the claims made in the leaked chat.

He clarified that even though he is in a committed relationship he has multiple girlfriends numbering up to 74.



