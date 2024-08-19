Prophet TB Joshua’s death hurts me more than my parents – Ayitey Powers

Ayitey Powers with prophet TB Joshua

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian boxer Ayitey Powers revealed that the death of Nigerian Televangelist TB Joshua affects him more deeply than the loss of his parents.

Ghanaian boxer Ayitey Powers revealed that the death of Nigerian Televangelist TB Joshua affects him more deeply than the loss of his parents. In an interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3, Powers expressed his close relationship with Joshua and regret over not visiting him before his unexpected death.





Read full article