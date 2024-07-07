Punish Chef Smith to serve as a deterrent- Vida Adutwumwaa

Menu ›
Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa insists Ebenezer Smith should be punished for deceiving a media house with a fake cooking show. She argues his actions are criminal and warn that letting him go unpunished could encourage similar frauds, potentially undermining trust in media and public institutions.
