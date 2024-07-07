Entertainment

Punish Chef Smith to serve as a deterrent- Vida Adutwumwaa

IMG 20240707 080016 Vida Adutwumwaa

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa insists Ebenezer Smith should be punished for deceiving a media house with a fake cooking show. She argues his actions are criminal and warn that letting him go unpunished could encourage similar frauds, potentially undermining trust in media and public institutions.



Source: Mynewsgh