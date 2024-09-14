Pure Akan’s Odo Awaamu strips away grandiosity; it is love retold in desire, reflection and grounding

Pure Akan

Source: Mynewsgh

Pure Akan's new album, *Odo Awaamu*, released on September 12, 2024, blends mid-tempo bops, burger highlife, and Ghanaian rhythms, exploring themes of love and introspection. The nine-track project, featuring collaborations with Fameye and others, showcases Akan's growth and artistic depth, resonating with both traditional and contemporary audiences.





