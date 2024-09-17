Entertainment

'Put my face on a cedi note' - DJ Azonto to NDC over unauthorised song use

Dj Azonto Pink Outfit Ice Boss, formerly DJ Azonto

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Pulseghana

Ghanaian artist Ice Boss, formerly DJ Azonto, is demanding $100 million from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for using his song "Fa No Fom" at a campaign rally without permission.

Ghanaian artist Ice Boss, formerly DJ Azonto, is demanding $100 million from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for using his song "Fa No Fom" at a campaign rally without permission. He also seeks national recognition, requesting that he and his family be featured on Ghana’s currency if the NDC wins the elections.



Source: Pulseghana