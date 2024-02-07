Radia Ali Barry wins Miss Legacy Ghana

Miss Legacy Ghana queens

Miss Legacy Ghana has crowned its new queens.

Radia Ali Barry, a 24-year-old fourth-year student of Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana, was crowned as the winner of the peagent.



The first runner-up was Lynette Glover-Mensah, a 22-year-old Bachelor of Science in Public Administration graduate of the University of Ghana.



The second runner-up position was claimed by Miss Adoma, a 19-year-old Biological Sciences second year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The coronation night was a spectacular showcase of talent, grace, and empowerment, with each contestant bringing a unique flair to the stage. The competition not only celebrated physical beauty but also emphasized the intelligence, charisma, and achievements of the contestants.

Radia Ali Barry, the newly crowned Miss Legacy Ghana, expressed her gratitude and excitement for the opportunity. "It's an honor to represent the ideals of Miss Legacy Ghana. I look forward to using this platform to advocate for the arts and inspire young women to pursue their passions fearlessly," she shared.



